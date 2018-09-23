CMCE approves the formula for property compensation

The government says it has received Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe’s approval on the formula for property compensation. While commenting on this decision, the Ministry of Justice noted in a reaction that Albania will no longer be under the supervision of the Council of Europe on this issue, as there is an effect mechanism for property compensation that will enable completion of the process within 10 years.

“In this way we finally resolve after 25 years the great problem of property compensation, having a compensation formula for the owners and an effective legal mechanism that allows owners to be indemnified, a mechanism already accepted and certified and with this decision of the Committee of Ministers”.

But the representative of the association “Ownership with Justice”, Myrshit Vorpsi says this decision should not be considered as a government victory.

“The resolution has not said the law is ok, the law in its essence is overthrown by the Starburg Court and the decision expected to be announced by the end of the year will give an answer to what the government calls a victory. Law 133 is overthrown”.

According to Vorpsi, the compensation formula penalizes the owners, since it has several times lowered the financial reparation of properties relative to market value.

“The rating is that the compensation drops by 10 times. We wait for the Strasbourg decision and then we will talk about Article 133”./tvklan.al