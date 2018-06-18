Euro hits new record in exchange rate with ALL

Publikuar | 16:38

The common European currency has hit a new record low in the Albanian currency exchange rate.

Today, Euro is sold at 125.77 ALL, depreciating by 0.34 from Friday.

The strengthening of the ALL is a result of the start of the tourist season, while the Central Bank has not stopped its operations to stabilize the exchange rate.

During a summit of the countries in the region held in Montenegro, Governor of the Bank of Albania Gent Sejko said intervention in the foreign exchange rate was necessary as long as it posed a risk to the level of inflation.

The strengthening of the ALL is also reflected in the ratio it has today in the market against other major foreign currencies./tvklan.alÂ