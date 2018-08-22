Fire at 2 kindergartens in Tirana suspected as arson

The fire engulfed last night at the kindergarten number 16 in Tirana is suspected to have been intentional. An investigation into arson is expected to be launched by Tirana Police to find out for what reason a kindergarten was set on fire.

Kindergarten number 16 at “Nikolla Tupe” Street in Tirana was flamed on Tuesday evening around 19:25. According to police, the flames engulfed on the second floor of the building. It needed fire and police intervention to neutralize the flames of fire. Fortunately, no one was present in the building when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, on August 16, fire as a result of gas explosion from a cooking cylinder swept the magazine of Kindergarten no.14 in “Ali Demi” area. Even for this case, the police are investigating to find out why kindergartners are being attached, through similar terrorist acts./tvklan.al