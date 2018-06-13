Fleckenstein calls on EC to open accession negotiations with Albania

Publikuar | 16:24

The European Council will decide after a few days if they will open the accession negotiations with Albania.

German MP Knut Fleckenstein calls on the EC to confirm the accession negotiations.

In a post on the social network Facebook Fleksenstein writes that accession negotiations with the EU should be opened for both Albania and Macedonia.

“Today I call on the Council to start accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia, to open new chapters with Serbia and Montenegro and not forget that the criteria for visa liberalization with Kosovo have been met”, German MP Fleckenstein wrote./tvklan.al