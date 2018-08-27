Football, Gjici appeals for security addition in stadiums

Kukes football club president Safet Gjici not only reopens stadium security debate but proposes this drastic move, according to him for the good of football.
“I urge the presidents to boycott the championship if the police do not return to the stadiums and do not develop football”.
“Security at the stadiums cannot be provided with the steward. It’s impossible. We have problems with the State Police. “.
“The law is clearly defined. Make public safety. Public security is provided by the police”.
Kukes President brings to the attention the financial aspect of securing stadiums with private police.
According to Gjici, the championship will bring more rivalry to the field and, consequently, even more tension among the fans./tvklan.al