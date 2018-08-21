Genoa’s tragedy/ Admir Bokrina laid to rest

Admir Bokrina, who died a week ago after Morandi Bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, has been laid to rest in OblikÃ«, Shkodra.

His friends, relatives and family members attended the mortal ceremony and paid tribute to the young man.

Some of those who worked with the 32-year-old in Italy flied to Albania to give him the last farewell.

Along with Bokrina, another Albanian Marjus Djerri, who was in the same car on their way to work, was killed. Morandi Bridge collapsed on August 14, marking the worst tragedy ever in Italy where 43 people died./tvklan.alÂ