Government poll: 23% of businesses are asked to bribe

23% of businesses claim that during the controls done by various inspectors, bribes were requested in exchange for not reporting the violation.

The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship Protection, which received a sample of 587 entrepreneurs. Accounting expert Bujar Bendo explains in an interview with Klan Television that the phenomena of corruption are widespread to the small business.

“More of these phenomena are affected by the small business because it is even more uninformed and fearful of fines”.

The survey also acknowledges that reform of coordination of inspections has not worked properly. In 70% of cases they are not notified, while 33% of businesses say that during the exercising of controls the inspectors did not have authorization.

“The most typical case to explain this is the controls this summer. Separately, the taxes were separate, the environment itself, the NFA itself”.

Experts recommend that the law does not allow much space for interpretation. We have fines ranging from 250,000 to 2 million and a half. This encourages corruption”.

Businesses report in the survey that in more than half the checks, inspectors are keen to impose fines or suspend activity. Given these cases, the Prime Minister’s Office has created the shqiperiaqeduam.com portal to report complaints to the administration./tvklan.al