Greece intends to expand the naval space in the Ionian sea

Publikuar | 16:19

Greece’s intention in the negotiations with Albania is to expand the territorial space in the Ionian Sea. This was claimed by Greek Defense Minister Panos Kamenos, as cited by the Greek press.

“Soon our territorial waters will be expanded, proclaiming exclusive economic zones, to exploit underwater assets. Our homeland will pass into a new era. The Greek government and the Foreign Ministry have recently intensified negotiations on an agreement with Albania on the definition of maritime areas. Talks were held between experts but also between Nikos Kotzias and his Albanian counterpart on the issue”.

The Greek press reads that the final agreement is expected to be signed soon by two Prime Ministers Rama and Tsipras. It is proposed that the meeting be held at the headquarters of the Prime Minister’s Office in Athens. But this has not yet been agreed. In addition to Albania, Greece intends to reach agreement on expanding exclusive maritime economic zones with Italy, Libya, Turkey and Cyprus./tvklan.al