Habilaj’s accountant, Nezar Seiti, released from prison

Nezar Seiti, known also as ‘financier of Habilaj’s gang ‘, has been released from prison. Catania’s court decided on Wednesday to change the security measure for the 42-year-old, from imprisonment to hpuse arrest.

His attorney, Detar Hysi confirmed this move for Tv Klan.

Nazer Seiti was arrested in October last year in Babica, Vlora, during an anti-drug operation led by the Serious Crimes Prosecution Office, where 4 tonnes of cannabis were seized together with Armando Koçeri.

But after 3 months of imprisonment in Albania was extradited to Italy in January 2018.

Italian authorities had issued an arrest warrant for it as part of the “Habilaj” gang, of whom seven were caught in Catania./tvklan