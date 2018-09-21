“The Kosovo-Serbia agreement should guarantee stability of the region”

European Commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Hahn, calls on Kosovo and Serbia to advance the dialogue on normalization of relations. In an interview for Montenegrin media, Hahn wants to reach an unprecedented agreement that brings mutual recognition between the two countries, but also guarantees the stability of the region.

“Every agreement must be specific, regular and unprecedented, contribute to the stability of the region and the journey towards the European Union. The parties should define the framework for reconciliation between them”.

But speaking to reporters in Belgrade, Serbian President Alexander Vucic criticized the European Union for not reacting to what he considers “lifting the borders” between Albania and Kosovo. While saying it is not clear what has remained to be discussed with Kosovo in the Brussels talks.

“Serbia is still ready for dialogue with Kosovo. But we need to know what we are talking about. The European Union is not responding to the war declarations that come from the Kosovo side, as well as for the removal of the border between Kosovo and Albania”.

Vucic also said there is no force in the world that forces Serbia to recognize Kosovo’s independence. For Belgrade is unacceptable the condition set by President Thaçi, who says that there will be no territory exchange with Serbia, but will require only the annexation of Presevo, Medvedja and Bujanovac to the territory of Kosovo./tvklan.al