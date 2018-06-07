Lu: I’m following closely charges against Xhafaj

Publikuar | 16:57

US Ambassador to Tirana Donald Lu says he is attentively following charges against Minister Fatmir Xhafaj and his brother, Agron Xhafaj.

Asked by the media, Lu says that “facts and evidence, including the truthfulness and circumstances surrounding the audio recording reported, deserve to be investigated independently.”

But, according to him, this cannot be a reason to interrupt the work of police and prosecutors to arrest dangerous leaders of organized crime.

“The time for Albania to finish the work it has started is now” – says Lu.

The US Ambassador also held a meeting today with Minister Xhafaj.

According to the Interior Ministry’s announcement, it focused on recent developments and particularly on police efforts in the fight against organized crime./tvklan.al