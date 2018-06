Publikuar | 16:26

A shocking domestic crime happened on Thursday in Peshkopia city. Qemal Sela, 26, shot down his father, Flamur Sela, 55 and his mother Zeqimete Sela, 50.

The 26-years old has been living in London, UK for 7 years and returned in Albania just one night before the crime.

The perpetrator has been immediately arrested. Police is investigating the circumstance and the motives of the horrible event./tvklan.al