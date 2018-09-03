New parliamentary session kicks off without the opposition

The opposition decided to boycott the first parliamentary session.

At the same timetable when Parliament will convene for the first plenary session for this session, the opposition will hold a meeting in Shkodra city.

Following the meeting with allies, Lulzim Basha has decided to run an extraordinary meeting to deliver the message of resistance against the support that the government is giving to the crime.

There have been a series of murders in Shkodra in the last 3 months that Democrats believe to have been related to the government, as according to the opposition the crime is supported by Rama.

Among other things, democrats say they have set an absolute priority for this parliamentary session to free the government from crime.