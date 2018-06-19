PM Rama: Measures on tourism sector will improve Albaniaâ€™s image

Publikuar | 15:53

The government has take measure for the tourist season thus increasing the standards offered to the vacationers on the Albanian coast. Prime Minister Edi Rama says the government is focused on improving the image of the country. Rama underlined concrete facts saying that foreign tourist have a bad image of a lack of safety when they think of Albania.

According to Rama, a key factor that can change the image and meet the target to bring in 5 years 10 million tourists in the country is the establishment of 5-star hotels.

In order to attract tourists from the Scandinavian countries, Prime Minister has offered to give his personal contribution.

Rama says the government has taken some concrete steps to facilitate business, including those operating in the tourism sector. In addition to the 5% reduction in profit tax for businesses with annual turnover of up to 140 million ALL, PM announces that it is also working to introduce a new technology to record transactions.

The government speaks also about creating new job positions on the tourism sector./tvklan.alÂ