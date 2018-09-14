PM Rama: Smartphones no longer allowed in schools

“A new era for smartphones use in schools”, Edi Rama called on Friday the new school year, when smartphones will no longer be allowed in schools for both teachers and students.

“This year will be the year of a new era for smartphones in schools. We will not allow cell phones in schools. Neither for children nor for teachers. Teachers will have to deliver them early and get them at the end of the lesson”, Rama said during a meeting with teachers.

But the head of government does not seem to be comfortable with that. The same measure warns it will soon release for all state institutions, which says they have returned to Internet clubs.

“I am convinced that this will be a big change, while we are also preparing for the decision to remove mobiles from state institutions”, Rama added./tvklan.al