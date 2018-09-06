Police raid in Shkodra city, four arrested

Four people were arrested and another was declared wanted during a police raid by RENEA and the Rapid Intervention Forces (RIF) in Shkodra. The raid started around 2:30 AM and nearly 20 bars and apartments were searched. The arrested are Ilir Rustemi Bajri 42, Emrah Plaku 22, Astmer Bilali 29, and Erogen Brajovic 36 years old.

Police forces also confiscated weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles. Thus, two Kalashnikov’s, 1 pistol, 6 armored vehicles, 800 cartridges, 10,500 Euros, 3 gambling machines, bulletproof clothing, cell phones, telephone cards, computers etc. were seized.

State Police, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, says it is continuing the pertinent procedural actions on this occasion to disclose the role and activity of the suspects and some other persons associated with them.

Special forces have been deployed in Shkodra for several days due to the criminal events that took place recently in this city. In 2 months, 6 people were killed in the northern city while the cases are being investigated./tvklan.al