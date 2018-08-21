Pregnant woman dies in tragic accident

A tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday, at Fier-Levan road axis. It is learned that two cars, one “Benz” and one “Audi” crashed with one another.

As a result, a pregnant woman, identified as Majlinda Troka, 27 years old passed away. Four other family members remained injured, among them a child.

His driver entered the wrong overtaking, which has also led to a fatal accident.

Both vehicles after the strong crash have ended up out of the way. However, the investigative group will carry out a final expertise and only after that the cause of this serious accident will be figured out./tvklan.al