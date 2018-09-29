President Meta meets UN Secretary General António Guterres

In the framework of participation in the proceedings of the General Assembly of the United Nations, the President of the Republic, Ilir Meta was received in a special meeting by UN Secretary General António Guterres.

President Meta once again praised Guterres’ leadership in his efforts to reform the United Nations Organization and to advance the Agenda 2030.

President Meta assured Secretary General Guterres that Albania remains loyal to the fundamental principles of the Organization and supports preventative diplomacy in the interests of peace, security, sustainable economic development and the protection of human rights.

President Meta underlined Albania’s national goal of joining the EU and the importance that the whole region, in the spirit of its European integration, strengthen regional co-operation.

“Albania is playing an important constructive role in the region and its ambition to be a member of the Security Council for the years 2022-2023 will be a continuation of its contribution to the interest of regional peace and security global and a representative voice of our region in this important organization”, President Meta underlined.

Secretary General Guterres also praised Albania’s very important role in the Western Balkans region and assured President Meta for supporting development projects in Albania and the region./tvklan.al