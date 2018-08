The forest area near the Seman River was engulfed by fire this Thursday. Firefighters in Fier disctrict went in the terrain to normalize the situation. It is unknown what made wildfires spread but the authorities suspect for an arson.

Last year wildfires got widely spread in many areas of the country where the costs for their extinction operations exceeded 1 million Euros. There were 900 wildfires that burned over 1200 hectares of forests and pastures only during the summer months./tvklan.al