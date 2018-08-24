Tepelena’s notorious camp turned to a museum

Today were held the commemoration activities for the internees and the victims of notorious camp in Tepelena, which were conducted in cooperation with the Albanian National Security Authority and Tepelena Municipality, within the framework of European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Totalitarian Regimes.

“I came 9 months old and I left when it was closed in 1954”, Terezina Capaliku says.

Lekë Përvizi is another survivor of the camp, which those who were exiled by the communist regime described him as Auschwitz. The pain and suffering experienced by him and his family, and all other fellowships, were immortalized by him through painting.

Terezina and Leka are only two of 3380 persons exiled to the camp that was closed in 1954 and where nearly 300 children died, a large part buried outside its siege wires.

On this occasion,President Ilir Meta decorated with the high title “Special Civil Merits” Drane Jaksa (after death); Mrs. Mrika Gjikola; Mrs. Gjele Gjikola as well as Mr. Leke Pervizi, with special gratitude for their sufferings and sacrifices in internment camps.

In the Tepelena Camp, the former State Security Authority’s Information Authority has built a Memorial Remembrance as it has in the project and transformation of the entire complex into a Communist Dictatorship Detention Camp Museum Museum./tvklan.al