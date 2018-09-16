“The Sun”: Albanian criminal gangs are expanding their activity

Albanian drug networks are steadily expanding their activity in the UK, shrinking domestic and foreign rivals. “The Sun” newspaper writes that Albanian organized criminal groups are rapidly replacing small drug distributors in Birmingham and the surrounding area. Only during the past year, local police arrested 140 Albanian drug distributors. 51 of them are facing charges.

Among the arrested are also mentioned Bekim Domi and Shkëlqim Dardha, who are rated as high ranking traffickers.

“The Sun” considers one of the biggest traffickers, Klodjan Çopja, who is serving a prison sentence. He has flooded the London and southeast markets with the highest quality cocaine, harvesting a profit of 168 million Euros. Their advantage, according to the British daily, is that they have control of the highest quality cocaine entering the country.

Albanians rank third in terms of the space occupied in the British drug market, on a list where also Kosovars are present./tvklan.al