“There is no automatic opening of EU negotiations”

Appreciates the reforms done by Albania, underlines the support Germany has given and will give the country in the integration process, but German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas alongside Ditmir Bushat says next June will have no automatic opening negotiation.

Skeptical countries, according to him, must be convinced that Albania deserves this decision-making as demonstrated by the ubiquitous justice reform as successful.

“Albania can be proud. At the same time as they know the EU member states have made it clear that June 2019 will not be an automation regarding the launching or opening of membership talks. Criteria are clear, there are other steps or other results in terms of reforms. In order to convince all who are skeptical about this process, it is more about consolidating the rule of law or the independence of the justice system. I am optimistic that we will move forward on this road”.

But apart from the criteria mentioned by the German chief diplomat, does Albania threaten to open negotiations in June next year due to the current political situation? Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati says the majority’s offer for compromise, the opposition is on the table.

“Electoral Reform, Vetting and Masters are on the table. We are open to everything”.

Even in a meeting with the Prime Minister, Minister Maas reiterated several times that Albania, Germany will be in the side as it values ​​it as a key partner in the region, calling it an anchor of stability in the region.

“For our part, your European perspective is not just a word”.

The Prime Minister himself finds that he is lobbied for Albania to take over the OSCE leadership, for that support, he said, and asked Minister Maas.

German Foreign Minister held a meeting with opposition leader Lulzim Basha as well as members of the Independent Appeals Commission./tvklan.al