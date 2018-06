Publikuar | 15:41

A shocking event was reported on Friday morning in Tirana. Man, 31, killed with a gunfire a young girl in the area known as “Don Bosko”.

Xhafer Mata from Kukës killed Xhuljeta Çuni, 19 years old, and after shot himself. Çuni was found dead at the scene.

While the killer passed away two hours after he was transported in the Trauma Hospital in a severe condition.

The pair were allegedly involved in an affair and Mata could not accept being rejected from the girl./tvklan.al