Albanian political leaders condemn judge’s murder

Publikuar | 15:50

Albanian President Ilir Meta, strongly condemns the barbaric killing of Judge Fildes Hafizi, who was executed Thursday on the street by her ex husband.

“President expresses his deep condolences to the family for its irreplaceable loss and encourages law enforcement agencies and the Albanian Courts to make justice and give to the author an exemplary punishment. Only in this way, such cases will be not repeated in the future and will not affect the whole family and the Albanian society,” Meta said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Edi Rama has reacted through a Facebook post to the judge’s murder. He responded to political accusations about the justice system and the functioning of state institutions.

The European Union Delegation in Tirana has also reacted to the murder of Judge Fildez Hafizi. “Terrible! Another victim of domestic violence in Albania. The protection of threatened women is a clear responsibility of the state,” reads the reaction of the EU Mission in Albania. From the other hand, opposition leader Lulzim Basha condemned the act and said that in a country where justice system doesn’t function everyone’s life is in risk./tvklan.al