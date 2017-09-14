Commissioner Hahn congratulary message to PM Rama

Publikuar | 15:41

“I congratulate Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama for the successful formation of the government. Great responsibilities to meet the citizens’ expectations.”

European Commisioner adressed this congratulary message to Prime Minister rama through a post in Twitter.

Meanwhile, after the meeting with IMO observers in BrusselsCommissioner Hahn through another post said that consideres their presence as a successful step for the implementation of the Vetting process.

“I welcome the IMO presence as a step forward for successful implementation of the Vetting process and I wish the team the most successful”.

While in another post , Hahn wrote: “Glad to meet the observers of the International Monitoring Mission for Albania. Impressed by the team’s professionalism and diversity “./ tvklan.al