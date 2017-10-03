DP Resurrection/Critics propose a new formula

Publikuar | 22:05

The group of critics against the Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, has formally announced the DP Resurrection Movement.

Basha’s critics, including former MP Astrit Patozi and Besnik Mustafaj, announced the platform after a two-hour meeting.

They propose “setting a deadline no later than 9 months for holding new party elections.”

According to ABC News, the movement requires that “the analysis be run by a balanced representation working group on major DP issues”.

Astrit Patozi declared candidacy for the Democratic Party leader after the June 25th election, where the Democratic Party had the worst result in its history, but withdrew from the elections calling it a “farce”.

Lulzim Basha “froze” his powers as party chairman and won the election against single candidate Eduard Selami./tvklan.al