Tirana commemorates 73rd anniversary of liberation

Publikuar | 16:50

On the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Liberation by the Nazi-occupied invaders, the Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, ministers, MPs, government representatives, members of the City Council and dozens of veterans of the National Liberation War participated in the commemoration ceremony.

In sign of gratitude and reverence, for all those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Tirana and for those hundreds who became part of the anti-fascist war, wreaths were placed in of “Unknown Soldier” statue.

In his greeting speech, the Mayor of Tirana expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices and work that young people made for the liberation of the capital, and at the same time the Tirana families who opened the doors of hospitality. “This is a city that it didn’t become great by chance, it has become great thanks to the contributions of those who founded it, thanks to the contribution of those who worked for this city, but today this anniversary is thanks to those who gave life for this city. Those who gave their life were not just residents of Tirana, were boys and girls from all Albanian lands who considered the liberation of Tirana as one of the turning points in World War II throughout the history of how it was developed in Albania. Therefore, I would like to thank all families of martyrs, all families of veterans, all families of those who contributed to the war, of those families from Tirana who opened their homes, to all those families who sacrificed for the liberation of our city”, Veliaj said.

On this day marked for the capital, the Municipality of Tirana has organized a series of activities to commemorate this historic event./tvklan.al