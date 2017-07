Zyrtare/ Gruevski shpëton, s’ka paraburgim as për njerëzit e tij

Nikola Gruevski, Macedonian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party gestures while speaking at a rally in front of the Parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Monday, May 18, 2015. A massive pro-government rally was organized by Macedonia's ruling coalition led by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, late Monday in Skopje. Macedonia faces one of its deepest political crises since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, stemming from opposition claims that the government illegally wire-tapped 20,000 people. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)