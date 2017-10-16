Albanian drug trafficking network destroyed

Publikuar | 17:29

Greek police destroyed an Albanian cocaine traffic network. Three Albanians, two 38 and 37 years old and a 31-year-old woman were arrested.

The group headed by a 38-year-old Albanian transported and distributed cocaine in Thessaloniki.

At the time of the arrest, the group’s leader discovered 2.3kg of cocaine ready to be traded.

During the search in the 38-year-old’s apartment there was found, among other things, an amount of about 28 thousand euros, 12 thousand ALL 9 mobile phones and 2 scales for cocaine. Two vehicles owned by him were also sequestrated./tvklan.al