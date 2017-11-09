Hahn: Albania on the right track to EU integration

Publikuar | 15:18

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Albania is in the right path to open negotiations with the European Union. He stressed that the EU is waiting for the first results of Vetting implementation, while reiterating that is important for Albania to meet the 5 key priorities.

“I expect the first results, such as vetting implementation, to be seen at the beginning of the new year. The 5 key priorities progress is very important to make the country move forward”.

At the joint press conference with the Prime Minister Edi Rama, the Commissioner said that our country has made progress in the war against drug trafficking as well as in reducing the number of asylum seekers in EU countries. “This is another great achievement”, Hahn said.

The Commissioner assessed that all these are on the right track. “Albania is on the right track,” he added.

According to Hahn, “European aspirations must be a national objective backed by all factors, political parties, citizens of the media, the whole country should be united”.

He also expressed the EU’s commitment to the integration of Western Balkan countries into the Union.

“Based on President Junker’s speech on the future of all Western Balkan countries, we will launch a strategy for all countries, and there will be a summit of these countries in May 2018. This clearly shows the EU’s commitment to the European future of the Western Balkan countries”./tvklan.al