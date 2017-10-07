Gramoz Ruçi resigns from SP General Assembly

Publikuar | 14:28

Gramoz Ruçi has declared his resignation as Secretary General of the National Assembly of the Socialist Party. This statement was made today at the meeting of the SP Assembly.

“I want to announce my resignation as Secretary General of the National Assembly,” said Ruçi.

He stated that the function of the Secretary General of the SP Assembly is a full time task and can not fulfill because of his new post as Speaker of the Albanian Parliament.

Ruçi informed the Assembly to start preparatory proceedings for the election of the new Secretary General. Gramoz Ruçi held the post of Secretary General of the SP Assembly since 2010.

At today’s session of the Socialist Party, the objectives of all ministers are presented for the first 100 days of government./tvklan.al