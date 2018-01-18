Large amount of narcotics seized in the crossing point with Montenegro

Publikuar | 22:35

Authorities in the village at the border crossing point with Montenegro, Muriqan, have managed to seize an amount of 4.4 kg of heroin, the largest of this type seized by Albanian police for this year.

In a media media announcement, it was said that the drug was found after an action on preventing and striking the drugs trafficking. Thus, the authorities did a detailed scrutiny on the exit points to Montenegro.

“On the second line of control, in the vehicle “Renault” platted AA 320 LY, with driver Petraq Greku it was found that in the tires of the car; inside the disks was hidden narcotics. It resulted 4 kilograms a 476. 6 grams of heroin, the largest quantity of this type seized this year by Albanian police”, reads a statement by Shkodra police.

Consequently, Narcotics Investigation Specialists arrested the 57-year-old Greku resident in Tirana, traveling to Italy./tvklan.al