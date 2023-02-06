Tërmeti vdekjeprurës në Turqi, pamjet kur shemben pallatet shumëkatëshe
Me qindra ndërtesa janë shkatërruar nga tërmeti apokaliptik me magnitudë 7.8 në Turqi që goditi rajonin Gaziantep në orët e para të mëngjesit.
Në rrjetet sociale dhe mediat turke janë publikuar pamje të pallateve dhe ndërtesave teksa rrëzohen nga lëkundjet e forta sizmike.
Një pjesë e tyre janë shembur gjatë pasgoditjeve pas dëmeve të mëdha që kanë pësuar.
In #Sanliurfa the moment a building collapsed recorded by mobile phone hours after 7.8 #earthquake hits Turkey. #deprem pic.twitter.com/YDc8DH9lbn— JournoTurk (@journoturk) February 6, 2023
Whts Wrong⁉️#PrayForTurkey— jj_natamanggala (@Jeejee58000) February 6, 2023
February 6, 2023
….There are reports of several hundred dead.
The Entire buildings collapsed in South #Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour,#Turkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qzYEKUl7z1
Moments of #earthquake in #Turkey.#earthquake #Syria #Iraq #Turkey #Iran#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/416FgoYZ2K— Mirza Ali (@MirzaAli09) February 6, 2023
In the aftershock that just occurred in #Şanlıurfa, Bahçelievler Neighborhood, buildings #collapsed!#deprem #Idlib #Syria #DEPREMOLDU #Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/FsQQvrNcqs— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 6, 2023
#Turkey has been rocked by a devasting #earthquake. The double whammy of #Tsunami and earthquake will break the economy of the country, which was already struggling. May Allah(SAW) grant the people the strength to survive this tragedy.#earthquaketurkey #deprem #DEPREMOLDU pic.twitter.com/gsmkTfpfoS— Faizan Qureshi (@FaizQureshiUK) February 6, 2023
Buildings weakened by war are still collapsing hours after the earthquake. This is #Aleppo. Al Zbadia neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/yGlZAMpRyE— vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) February 6, 2023
Deri më tani në Turqi janë të paktën 284 të vdekur dhe me mijëra të plagosur.