Tërmeti vdekjeprurës në Turqi, pamjet kur shemben pallatet shumëkatëshe

09:38 06/02/2023

Me qindra ndërtesa janë shkatërruar nga tërmeti apokaliptik me magnitudë 7.8 në Turqi që goditi rajonin Gaziantep në orët e para të mëngjesit.

Në rrjetet sociale dhe mediat turke janë publikuar pamje të pallateve dhe ndërtesave teksa rrëzohen nga lëkundjet e forta sizmike.

Një pjesë e tyre janë shembur gjatë pasgoditjeve pas dëmeve të mëdha që kanë pësuar.

Deri më tani në Turqi janë të paktën 284 të vdekur dhe me mijëra të plagosur.









