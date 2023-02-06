

Tërmeti vdekjeprurës në Turqi, pamjet kur shemben pallatet shumëkatëshe

09:38 06/02/2023

Me qindra ndërtesa janë shkatërruar nga tërmeti apokaliptik me magnitudë 7.8 në Turqi që goditi rajonin Gaziantep në orët e para të mëngjesit.

Në rrjetet sociale dhe mediat turke janë publikuar pamje të pallateve dhe ndërtesave teksa rrëzohen nga lëkundjet e forta sizmike.

Një pjesë e tyre janë shembur gjatë pasgoditjeve pas dëmeve të mëdha që kanë pësuar.

In #Sanliurfa the moment a building collapsed recorded by mobile phone hours after 7.8 #earthquake hits Turkey. #deprem pic.twitter.com/YDc8DH9lbn — JournoTurk (@journoturk) February 6, 2023

Buildings weakened by war are still collapsing hours after the earthquake. This is #Aleppo. Al Zbadia neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/yGlZAMpRyE — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) February 6, 2023

Deri më tani në Turqi janë të paktën 284 të vdekur dhe me mijëra të plagosur.