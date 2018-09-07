Brussels’s dialogue on Kosovo without success

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi and Serbian President Alexander Vucic met with the European diplomacy chief Federica Mogerini, who mediates the dialogue between them. But they decided not to sit at a joint table in Brussels.

This is because the differences between the two sides on the normalization agreement between the two countries are profound. However, according to President Thaçi, there is reconciliation between him and President Vucic to avoid distance confrontations and to face them in person with the understanding of delegations and the easing of the European Union.

“Every meeting that is taking place is increasingly being understood that the difficulties are only increasing for reaching an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia. Those appearances of great differences have influenced us to be at this stage of reflection on further continuation”.

The head of the office for Kosovo Marko Djuric, part of the Serbian negotiating team, considered it unacceptable Thaçi’s statement that he would accept nothing else in the dialogue, except for the Presevo Valley’s affiliation in the territory of Kosovo.

“You saw what Thaçi did last night when he showed how he would talk about Medvedja, Presevo and Bujanovac, asking for a request for a larger territory than Kosovo in the south of our country”.

Meanwhile, the EU’s top foreign and security policy officer, Federica Mogherini, said on Twitter that she believes in the full commitment of both Presidents to continue work to reach a binding legal agreement. It has also communicated that the next high-level dialogue will take place later this month./tvklan.al