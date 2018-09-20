Drugs safety, 12 pharmacies fined

Drugs traded in Albania are unsafe despite tightening of their storage and marketing measures.

12 pharmacies were fined for violation of drug storage conditions, trade of medicines without the safety button and without the doctor’s prescription.

The controls were exercised by the Task Force established by order of the Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu, which aims to guarantee the safety of trade of medicines for Albanian citizens.

Only on the first day inspectors have found that 50% of the controlled pharmacies have had problems, and consequently they are fined by ALL 1.500.000.

The working group, which is composed of specialists of the National Agency for Drug Control, the State Health Inspectorate, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and the Order of Pharmacists, will carry out controls in every pharmaceutical subject that exercises activity in the Republic of Albania./tvklan.al