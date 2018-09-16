Meta: Kosovo – Serbia dialogue should not affect the borders

In view of peace and the region, Serbia and Kosovo need dialogue with the common European path, without affecting the existing borders between the two countries.

This is the stance President Ilir Meta held during an interview for the Italian daily “Il Messaggero”, for one of the issues that has recently ignited the debate in Pristina and Tirana; the idea of ​​exchange of territories between Kosovo and Belgrade.

“For peace, not only in our region, it is fundamental for Belgrade and Pristina to consolidate relations and go even further, on the path to European integration, but without touching the border issue”.

The head of state urged Brussels to see the progress achieved by Albania so that in 2019 the country would light green light for opening accession negotiations in the Union.

“We hope that the talks will open and Albania will have fast membership. I want the EU to see the progress made by Albania not only for European integration, but also to focus on the economy and the rule of law”.

President Meta is expected to meet on Monday with the Holy Father, who in his interview to the daily Il Messaggero thanked especially for the attention that Pope Francis had for Albania and the support for exemplary religious coexistence./tvklan.al