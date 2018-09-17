Nation’s road toll fee application started

The reapplication of the Nation’s Road toll begins without incidents this Monday. On the first day of the entry into force of this decision, the drivers of the vehicles have normally continued the movement by paying the toll fee.

In order to avoid delays during the payment or the queue of vehicles, the concessionaire has made available to the car drivers 10 counters, the residents of the Kukës district pass to lane 1 and 10.

“The process has continued smoothly and the queues have been nonexistent. Currently, all counters have been opened to serve as soon as possible and the move is as fast as possible. Kukës citizens go to the dedicated lane, there was no problem”, Spartak Tumani, deputy director of AHC said.

Based on the contract between the concession company and the Transport Ministry, the inhabitants of the Kukes Region who are identified through the license plates of the vehicle receive a reduced fee of 100 ALL, while the group of invalids is exempted from the tariffs. Vehicle drivers themselves say that the tariff set for NLC circulation is affordable.

As noted, for the category “Frequent users”, regardless of the class of the vehicle, the concessionaire has applied a fee reduction based on the number of passes per vehicle per month. They will be registered in the payment desks that will be operational for 24 hours./tvklan.al