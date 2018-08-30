Visas, “EU to give assessment for Kosovo as soon as possible”

The European Parliament Rapporteur on the visa regime for Kosovo, Tanja Fajon, has asked the European Commission to give an assessment of Kosovo as soon as possible so that its citizens can move visa-free.

She made these comments after meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj in Brussels.

“ I just had a productive meeting with Enver Hoxhaj in the European Parliament. Visa liberalization is a top priority for Kosovo. I reaffirmed my strong support for this process and I would encourage the European Commission to give its assessment of progress as soon as possible”, Tanja Fajon wrote on Twitter.

Last week, a delegation of the European Union stayed in Kosovo to see how Kosovo fulfilled the latest condition for the visa liberalization process.

After the demarcation agreement with Montenegro in the Assembly of Kosovo, the final condition to be met is the fight against organized crime and corruption.

As part of the fulfillment of this condition, Kosovo institutions have marked 43 cases and filed 34 indictments, seven cases with final verdicts, four cases with first instance verdict that are not final and 23 indictments are in phase different judgments./tvklan.al