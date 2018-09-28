DP: Without political vetting, we do not return to the parliament

The possibility of a return to the opposition in parliament is an impossible mission. Political vetting is a non-negotiable condition for democrats.

“If Rama accepts this, of course we will return to the parliament to realize this legal and institutional act. But if he does not, and you do not intend to do so, we will react in another way. We will be outside the parliament. Without parliamentary scrutiny, we have no work in parliament”.

For the crackdown of the government, Paloka says there is only one way: “The opposition should call on people to go down the street and overthrow this government”.

The opposition has warned of escalating political action, not excluding the idea of expiring mandates, or even failing to participate in the election with Prime Minister Edi Rama./tvklan.al