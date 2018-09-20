Parliament reopens the competition for the National Theater

The Parliament accepted the President’s decree for revision of the law on the new Theater and amended the law by reopening the competition for the construction of the new building of this institution, now with the change that apart from the company Fusha other interested companies have the right to compete as well.

The Opposition considered this step as unconstitutional since the day the President’s decree passed to the Productive Activities Committee. Through a letter, the opposition requested not to amend the law as long as the receipt of the decree would deny it.

The Prime Minister ironies the absence of opposition and its leader, which, according to him, brings no other than double-mindedness.

Rama accused Basha of having signed a letter by himself when he directed the Municipality to privatize another theater, that of the Metropolitan.

At the start of the plenary session, a group of artists and representatives of civil society protested against the theater’s collapse./tvklan.al